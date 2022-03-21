Mystery of ‘ghost sign’ on building in Slinfold

But a villager has now put out an appeal for information about it.

Computer engineer Chris Holmes is eager to find out more and is asking anyone who knows anything about it to come forward.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sign, an advertisement for Bon Marche of Horsham, is on a building on the Downs Link at the junction with Hayes Lane.

Mystery surrounds the 'ghost sign' on the side of a building in Slinfold

Chris said the ghost sign “was painted on the gable end of a house many years ago and that is now fading fast - and has also had some openings cut into it for windows.”

He is wondering if anyone has a photo of the sign in its ‘glory days.’

Do you know anything about the sign? Email [email protected]

Have you read? https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/drivers-warned-of-additional-delays-on-horsham-road-3619723|Drivers warned of ‘additional delays’ on Horsham road|Drivers warned of ‘additional delays’ on Horsham road}