A local resident has voiced her concerns after stumbling across the bodies of dozens of dead pigeons left in a woodland in Chichester. Pic by Jo Beeby

Resident Jo Beeby, on Facebook, posted a picture depicting an image of the deceased birds left in the woods.

Jo wrote: “Does anyone know anything about this?

“This is on the intersection between West Stoke Road and Hunters Race.“It’s the bodies of about 30+ Wood Pigeons. Killed and dumped. It made me so cross and sad. I pass it every day and it makes my heart hurt.“Why do people feel the need to kill defenceless animals?

"This seems excessive for pest control and most farmers have proper bird scarers, we here them going off all the time in Spring.

"Surely it’s not right to dump their bodies like this, on a public road.”

In the image, the pigeons are seen to be rounded up and abandoned on the floor in the woods.

However, at the time of publishing, no-one has come forward with an explanation regarding the birds.

Following Jo’s post, many other residents have spoken of their disgust at the scene.

Vivian McPhee said: “I was once told that some farmers let those who shoot during the season shoot woodpigeons to stop damage to crops.”

Jay Reidy commented saying: “Some people are evil.”

Following the post Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital, located in Sidlesham, in a statement said: “This could be a case of animal cruelty crime. Please could you report to the wildlife police officers.”