Mystery woman from Sussex celebrates £1 million EuroMillions win

By Matt Pole
Published 21st Dec 2024, 10:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A mystery woman, known only as Mrs J from Sussex, has landed a fantastic £1 million prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on Friday, November 22.

She also won an additional £2.60 in the draw, and she plans to use her winnings to buy a new home.

EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw, but the special draw on November 22 saw 100 European millionaires made in one night, including Mrs J.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The West Sussex local, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery app, has become one of over nine million players that win each week on the National Lottery’s range of games.

A mystery woman, known only as Mrs J from Sussex, has landed a fantastic £1 million prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw. Picture by SHAUN CURRY/AFP via Getty ImagesA mystery woman, known only as Mrs J from Sussex, has landed a fantastic £1 million prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw. Picture by SHAUN CURRY/AFP via Getty Images
A mystery woman, known only as Mrs J from Sussex, has landed a fantastic £1 million prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw. Picture by SHAUN CURRY/AFP via Getty Images

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said, “Wow, we are so excited for Mrs. J, who has become a million pounds richer.

“She can now look forward to buying a new home with her winnings. Huge congratulations!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk.

Players can also buy and check tickets in retail.

Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize.

You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

Whether you have your own special numbers or prefer to play using a Lucky Dip, like Mrs J, national-lottery.co.uk makes playing simple and easy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

By setting up an online National Lottery Direct Debit you can guarantee that you never miss out with the added bonus of having no ticket to worry about or numbers to check.

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of the National Lottery’s draw-based games including EuroMillions, Lotto, Set For Life and Thunderball.

Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online Instant Win Games.

The National Lottery is celebrating 30 years of changing lives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since it launched, over 7,400 millionaires have been made and more than £50 billion has been raised for good causes with more than 700,000 individual grants awarded.

This money supports our nation's heritage, the arts and sport, as well as helping grassroots projects in every local community.

Related topics:National LotterySussex

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice