Mystery woman from Sussex celebrates £1 million EuroMillions win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mystery woman, known only as Mrs J from Sussex, has landed a fantastic £1 million prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on Friday, November 22.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She also won an additional £2.60 in the draw, and she plans to use her winnings to buy a new home.

EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw, but the special draw on November 22 saw 100 European millionaires made in one night, including Mrs J.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The West Sussex local, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery app, has become one of over nine million players that win each week on the National Lottery’s range of games.

A mystery woman, known only as Mrs J from Sussex, has landed a fantastic £1 million prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw. Picture by SHAUN CURRY/AFP via Getty Images

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said, “Wow, we are so excited for Mrs. J, who has become a million pounds richer.

“She can now look forward to buying a new home with her winnings. Huge congratulations!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk.

Players can also buy and check tickets in retail.

Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize.

You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

Whether you have your own special numbers or prefer to play using a Lucky Dip, like Mrs J, national-lottery.co.uk makes playing simple and easy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By setting up an online National Lottery Direct Debit you can guarantee that you never miss out with the added bonus of having no ticket to worry about or numbers to check.

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of the National Lottery’s draw-based games including EuroMillions, Lotto, Set For Life and Thunderball.

Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online Instant Win Games.

The National Lottery is celebrating 30 years of changing lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since it launched, over 7,400 millionaires have been made and more than £50 billion has been raised for good causes with more than 700,000 individual grants awarded.

This money supports our nation's heritage, the arts and sport, as well as helping grassroots projects in every local community.