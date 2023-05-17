A Hastings man claims he was ‘harassed’ by an off-duty Met Police officer in the Old Town because he was naked.

Richard Collins, a member of British Naturism and the founder of Naturists UK, was on the East Hill steps on Saturday afternoon (May 13) when the incident unfolded.

He said: “I have sat naked at this location on several occasions over the past fortnight for up to two hours each time without incident.

"A couple stopped to chat. They weren't at all bothered by my nakedness and we chatted for about five minutes when an off-duty officer from the Metropolitan Police coming down the hill approached me. He identified himself, showed me his warrant card and alleged I was committing an offence of ‘indecent exposure’ and asked me to get dressed.

Richard Collins. Picture by Naomi Stanton

“I continued to sit naked, refusing to get dressed, and tried to explain the College of Policing guidelines refers to naked cycling, walking, swimming, sunbathing, etc., as 'lawful activities' where there is no element of sexual behaviour or intent to cause alarm and distress.”

Mr Collins said the off-duty officer called 999 and added he was being ‘so unreasonable’.

He added: “I decided to dial 999 myself to report that I was being harassed by an off-duty police officer from the Met. The call ended with me being told police were on their way.

“After waiting a further 10 minutes or so, I got up and left to walk up the East Hill, as I didn't think the police were going to attend. he asked me to wait, saying I was being detained. I refused on the grounds that it was an unlawful detention.

“I found him following me on the East Hill, again asking me to stop and again saying I was being detained.

“As he said Sussex Police were on their way, I turned around to go back to the seat I had been sat on, but despite saying that that was my intention, he repeatedly blocked my path by moving from side to side in front of me as I tried to walk around him.”

He added: “I decided to don my skirt and walk down the steps into the Old Town, go for a coffee, as I had planned to do. I told him this. He was again on his phone on a 999 call asking where the police were and even though I was now dressed, claimed the offence of ‘indecent exposure’ was established and said I should remain and answer to this.

“Again I refused and started waking down the steps.”

He said the Met officer arrested and cautioned him.

Three Sussex Police cars then arrived.

Mr Collins said: “I explained briefly what had happened, that I'd cycled in naked, walked to the East Hill and was sat naked, when this off-duty Met police officer started to harass me, saying it was ‘indecent exposure’.

“He was taken to one side by the senior officer. He then appeared in front of me to say, words to the effect, "Following listening to Sussex Police I am de-arresting you.

“It was then explained to me that the Met Police officer had misused his powers while off-duty and there was a case to report him.

“I'm having unpleasant flashbacks to the situation and feel my confidence has been affected. My thanks go to Sussex Police for acting in a professional, unbiased manner and resolving this situation.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We can confirm we responded to a report of a naked man arrested by an off-duty Met Police officer in Hastings on May 13. No offences were committed and the man was de-arrested.”