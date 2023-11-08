Natasha’s challenge in memory of best friend Caroline who was lost to brain cancer

A grieving East Sussex woman is taking part in a month-long challenge to help fund research into the disease that took her best friend Caroline Passfield’s life.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Natasha Noll was in her first year of secondary school when she met her best friend Caroline. The pair grew up together in Newhaven and shared all the joys and tribulations of life over the more than 38 years they knew each other.

Sadly, Caroline was diagnosed with a glioblastoma (GBM) – a highly aggressive brain tumour with a devastatingly poor prognosis of 12-18 months – after suffering a seizure whilst drumming in Brighton’s Pride parade in August 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She underwent surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy, and remained stable for years. However, a routine scan in April 2022 revealed Caroline had developed a second tumour.

Natasha Noll (left) and Caroline Passfield (right)

The mum-of-three had another surgery followed by radiotherapy and chemo, but passed away in a hospice in June 2023. She was 49 years old.

Natasha, 49, from Pevensey, said: “It was really hard. We always thought she’d be fine but, when her second tumour was found, reality hit. She’d been quite well until then but there was a definite change after that, and it all happened really quickly. We were talking every day and then, all of a sudden, she started getting more confused.”

The mum-of-three added: “Caroline was a very positive person. She never moaned and was always really strong. She was more concerned about her kids than anything. They were her absolute world, and she was also very close to her sisters and partner. It still feels weird not having her around.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Caroline’s memory, and to honour her 50th birthday later this month, Natasha is taking part in the Brain Tumour Research charity’s 100 a Day Your Way challenge.

Caroline Passfield with friends. Left to right: Caroline Baker, Caroline Passfield, Blade Tranter, Natasha Noll, Heidi Cross and Louise Robertson

Participants are asked to do 100 reps of either squats, star jumps, sit ups, push ups, a plank, or a combination of all five exercises, every day in November.

Natasha, who is taking part with four of her and Caroline’s friendship group from school, said: “We wanted to do something as a friendship group, as it was coming up to Caroline’s birthday, to make people more aware of brain tumours and the lack of investment in research. Any pain we put ourselves through is nothing compared to what she went through.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “With one in three of us knowing someone affected by a brain tumour, Caroline’s story is, sadly, not unique. Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease since records began in 2002.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad