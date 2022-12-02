A grant of more than £200,000 has been awarded to Adur Voluntary Action by the National Lottery Community Fund to support the work of charities and other voluntary groups in the district.

The grant will be received over the next three years so that AVA can continue its work helping voluntary groups in the Adur district to achieve their objectives.

AVA has been working through the pandemic with few resources but has been busy planning a future that will provide greater support for local groups.

Catherine Arnold, chief executive, said: "We are thrilled to continue the great work of Adur Voluntary Action with this major contribution from The National Lottery Community Fund. This is a solid foundation for the next three years' work.

Adur Voluntary Action, from left, administrator Sarah, trustee Robin, chief executive Cat, trustee John, chair of trustees Adrienne and trustee Jonathan

"Our volunteer, grants and policy advice to Adur's grassroot, small to mid-sized groups and charities can now continue. These organisations are the lifeblood of Adur district’s recovery from the pandemic and its response to the cost of living crisis."

Among other activities, AVA is already the main way in which local groups attract new volunteers. It has been working with Adur Ukraine Support Group and holding charity networking sessions.

The new grant will mean more proactive development initiatives can take place, searching out those groups that need support or advice and identifying areas of need in Adur.

Catherine said such needs are often identified by members of the community and AVA will be able to come alongside such individuals, and small groups with expertise, to show how to put their ideas on a sounder footing, so that their work can be taken forward to the benefit of local people.

Helen Bushell, senior head of regional funding for London, the south east and east of England at the National Lottery Community Fund, said: “We’re pleased to award this funding to Adur Voluntary Action so they can continue supporting the growth and development of the local voluntary and community sector.