A national newspaper has named the poshest villages in Sussex.

The Telegraph has published an article today (Friday, August 9) revealing the ‘smart coastal spots’ to ‘launch your picture-perfect life’ – from ‘A-lister favourites to little-known gems’.

Journalist Anna White wrote: “New research from Savills has identified the most upmarket coastal villages, based on house prices and the number of sales over £1m in the past five years.

"The most expensive coastal village is West Itchenor in West Sussex. In the past five years, more than half of properties sold within a 1km radius were priced at more than £1m.

The sun rises over the beach at West Wittering on the south coast of England. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

“These seaside hotspots don’t just have pricey property, breathtaking coastlines and the views to match, but also a real community and great places to hang out.”

It was noted in the article that the latest Knight Frank research shows the waterside properties with the highest premium are on estuaries (a premium of 75pc), compared to lakes and lochs (71pc), coastal (66pc), harbour (42pc) and riverside (22pc).

"West Itchenor ticks a lot of these boxes,” the article continued.

"It is on an estuary, has a harbour, and is a very short sail to the sea.

"Life in this pretty village revolves around sailing, the sailing club and the local pub the Ship Inn – which runs events such as moules frites and fizz night, serving local sparkling wine."

Also given a shout-out was Bosham – ‘another historic, chocolate-box village’ across the estuary – where there are ‘usually more homes available to buy’.

The Telegraph writer continued: “There have been only 39 sales in West Itchenor over the past five years but more than 200 in Bosham, which has period houses and thatched cottages lining the water. There’s a mythical vibe here too. At high tide, the waters lap up Shore Road and some historical references put King Canute here when he commanded the water to recede.

“On the high street is the family-run harbourside pub, the Anchor Bleu, dating back to 1741.”

West Itchenor was given ‘posh points’ for evening sailing, followed by supper at the sailing club.

West Wittering also featured on the list.

The article noted: “On New Year’s Day, the traffic snarls up all the way back to Goodwood and the South Downs, with day trippers and kite surfers off to West Wittering to blow the cobwebs away.

“The vast beach is bordered with sand dunes and multi-coloured beach huts, and looks out to the Isle of Wight and across to Portsmouth.

"There are large, detached houses in the Roman Landing Estate, a creekside enclave set back from the beach.

"Homes here range between £1.75m and £4m, come up rarely and fly off the market when they do, but there is more variety of stock in the village itself, ranging from thatched cottages to bungalows and semi-detached family homes.

"There is a strip of frontline trophy beach houses with some self-build projects under way.”

The Telegraph writer stated that wealthy families relocating have ‘long bought in the village’ of West Wittering – ‘looking to recreate their childhood memories’ – and because ‘membership to the sailing club comes with the property’.

The village was given ‘posh points’ for its thatched cottages and the beach hut at The Wittering restaurant. Click here to read the full article.