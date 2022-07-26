Its first opening took place on Saturday, June 25 under the National Open Garden Scheme, and saw 150 people visit the garden raising almost £1,400 for charity.

Gavin Darlington, one of the owners of Hollist House, said: “We had no idea what to expect so pretty satisfied with this outcome. No effort to advertise beyond signs out on the roads form the evening before.

"This is a pretty secret garden with a long frontage on the river rother. Never opened before so a surprise for most visitors. As well as the formal flower and rose beds and vegetable garden there are about five acres open for strolling around in an idyllic riverside location.”

Hollist House is planning another open garden event in September.

The National Open Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to more than 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Guernsey, and raises impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Gavin said: “Since last opening, we have met people who visited ,randomly around town - they have come to us to say how much they enjoyed the garden visit and how they had no idea that the garden was there despite driving past frequently.”

Owners Gavin and Caro are planning to open Hollist House, Hollist Lane, Midhurst again on Thursday, September 8 from 2pm until 5pm, with £5 entry for adults. There will be teas and plants for sale.

For more on National Open Garden Scheme, visit ngs.org.uk