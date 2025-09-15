National recognition for Bexhill War Memorial

The memorial has been recognised for both its historical and its architectural significance, and was awarded the status on September 11.

In their detailed assessment, Historic England explains: "Bexhill War Memorial forms the focus of remembrance on the seafront within central Bexhill and commemorates the local service personnel who died during both the First and Second World Wars.

"The memorial is little-altered and possesses considerable design interest with its monumental bronze of Victory by noted sculptor L.F. Roslyn, who is strongly associated with war memorials in the UK".

Bexhill Heritage's chairman, Steve Johnson, commended his colleague Edmund Bird for the diligence required to achieve such recognition. Steve said: "It's increasingly difficult to convince Historic England that heritage buildings should be protected with listed status, but Edmund made a powerful case.

"As a result, this hugely valued iconic monument can stand proud for many years to come. The war memorial was understandably the top priority when our charity's volunteers compiled a 'local list' of the town's heritage assets. But other deserving buildings in Bexhill are deteriorating alarmingly. We're bringing these to the attention of Heritage England and Rother District Council for recognition and protection."

More details of Bexhill's listed buildings, and the recently published 'Local List', are on Historic England's website: https://locallist.bexhillheritage.com/wiki/Main_Page

1 . Bexhill War Memorial. Bexhill War Memorial. Photo: Justin L

2 . Bexhill War Memorial. Bexhill War Memorial. Photo: Justin L

3 . Bexhill War Memorial. Bexhill War Memorial. Photo: Justin L