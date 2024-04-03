National Theatre success for Eastbourne drama students
Pupils who attend The Robinson Academy of Drama have successfully created an inclusive portrayal of ‘Age is Revolting’ by Award winning playwright Abi Zakarian and have been asked to showcase this work as part of the National Theatre Connections Festival this month.
Principal Rebecca Robinson said, "This performance bridges the gap between young and old and teaches us that we can all connect through the power of theatre.”
The cast of pupils aged between 12 and 22 ,some with additional needs, have worked with residents from local care homes to create this wonderful piece which reminds us of the person within, no matter who or how old we are.