National Trust credits K-Pop with ‘remarkable rise in international visitors’ to Birling Gap and Seven Sisters

The National Trust has credited K-Pop with a ‘remarkable rise in international visitors’ to Birling Gap and Seven Sisters.

In a post on Facebook titled ‘From K-Pop to Clifftops’, The National Trust said that the rise was due to stars like Jay Chou, who had introduced the cliffs to an international audience.

K-pop, an abbreviation of ‘Korean popular music’, is a form of popular music originating in South Korea.

Jay Chou, a Taiwanese pop star filmed his music video ‘What’s Wrong’ at Birling Gap which has 16 million views on Youtube.

It shows the singer standing at the clifftop with Beachy Head Light Tower and Belle Tout in the background.

A spokesperson for the National Trust said the video had ‘sparked global interest in Birling Gap and Seven Sisters.

The spokesperson said: “Over the last few years Birling Gap has seen a remarkable rise in international visitors - especially from Korea. Stars like Jay Chou have introduced our iconic white cliffs to new audiences through music videos, sparking global interest.”

Its appeal to South East Asian visitors has also skyrocketed as a result of South Korean actress Seo Hyo-rim filming a Korean reality TV show by the cliffs.

The National Trust spokesperson added: “We’re now so popular with Korean tourists that we work directly with the Korean Embassy, who help share our safety messages through their own media channels.

“As a conservation charity we welcome responsible and respectful visitors from all around the world to enjoy our beautiful site.