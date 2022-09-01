National Trust's top 10 best things about autumn with Sussex recommendations

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children collecting apples in the garden at Bateman's, East Sussex.

Autumn colour

National Trust vote ‘autumn colour’ as number one with Sheffield Park and Garden, Haywards Heath, named as the top place in Sussex for autumn colour.

Famous for its autumn colour, this is the season that Sheffield Park and Garden was planted for with displays of reds, oranges, purples and greens.

The acer grove in autumn at Standen House and Garden, West Sussex. Acer palmatum var. dissectum

Nymans, Handcross, is also an unmissable treat with the South African flower borders flowering into late October.

Nature walks

Coming in second is nature walks. On autumn walks at Black Cap and Slindon in South Downs, you can find open views, fungi, blackberries and hazelnuts for foraging and swallows congregating for their migration to sub-saharan Africa.

Autumn crafts and creativity

Bateman's, the Jacobean house that was the home of Rudyard Kipling from 1902 to 1936.

Take inspiration from Virginia Woolf’s writing lodge in the garden at Monk’s House. Nestled in the heart of rural Sussex, Monk’s House is a tranquil 16th-century cottage inhabited by Leonard and the novelist Virginia Woolf from until 1969. Open Fridays and Saturdays for pre-booked visits only until October, 29.

The deer rut

Petworth Park hosts one of nature’s greatest spectacles: Deer rut guided walks. Visitors can join a deer rut guided walk led by a guide and learn about the deer in this historic parkland setting. Walks will run on various days throughout October.

Harvest

Fallow deer (Dama dama) under the red foliage of an autumnal tree in October, Petworth House and Park. The deer park at Petworth was landscaped by 'Capability' Brown.

The blackberries started early this year but there’s plenty more harvest in the National Trust’s walled gardens, orchards and hedgerows in Sussex.

See the fruits of the Kitchen Garden’s harvest at Standen this autumn. There are guided walks on the history of the garden demonstrations of how to spin wool, by the East Grinstead Spinners.

Visit Woolbeding Gardens and see mature apple tree cordons, grown on the garden wall. Open Thursdays and Fridays until September 30.

Golden light

National Trust have revealed the best places for a golden afternoon: Petworth Park amongst the grassland, with views of the grand house; On the mezzanine floor of Nymans’ new Riding House tearoom, with views of the Weald; At the top of the acer steps in Standen’s Arts and Crafts garden; and In Nymans’ new Garden in the Ruins.

Comfort food

Pop along to Nymans, Standen, Petworth House, Birling Gap or Sheffield Park for an autumnal walk and a teatime treat.

Leaf swishing

The National Trust claim that leaf swishing is a truly immersive activity.

"You need to commit, body and soul. Whether it’s the high-kick to watch the leaves tumble, or the flat-footed swish-swish to enjoy the rhythmic crackle and whoosh of the dry leaves, there are no half measures. It’s impossible to do it without a smile on your face”, said National Trust spokesperson.

The best places for leaf swishing are on the Slindon estate, Nymans woodland, and Sheffield Park.

Back to school

England’s largest festival of history and culture, Heritage Open Days is back this September. Visit Sheffield Park and Garden, Nymans, Petworth House and Park or Standen on various dates in September.

Rainy days

Tenth on the list are rainy autumn days as it provides the opportunity to prioritise an exploration of the huge variety of grand, stately and quirky houses and collections in Sussex.