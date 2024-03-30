National Vintage Tractor Road Run 2024 takes place in East Sussex village on Easter Sunday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The road run will take several hours after tractors leave Plumpton at 10am.

The tractors will then travel to Falmer and onto the South Downs before heading through Lewes, Barcombe, Cooksbridge and back to Plumpton.

The Road Run is an annual event and is hosted by a different region each year. This year the South East Vintage Agricultural Club (SEVAC) are hosting the event and have chosen Patchwork Farm at Chailey Heritage Foundation as their charity.

Ben Agar, Business Development Director, Argo Tractors UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Patchwork Farm through this event."

Volunteers supporting Chailey Heritage Foundation will be in Lewes to collect donations as the tractors drive through town. People donate via a Just Giving Page as well here.

The estimated route timings are: Leaving Plumpton College (not open to the public) at 10am, passing Woodingdean 10.45am to 12.45pm, passing through Lewes 12pm-3pm, Passing Cooksbridge 1.15pm-3.45pm, and returning to Plumpton College 1.30pm-4pm.

A Chailey Heritage Foundation spokesperson said: “Chailey Heritage Foundation is one of the UK’s leading centres for children and young people with complex neurodisabilities. Most of the amazing young people have cerebral palsy, and many have visual impairment and dual sensory impairments. All are wheelchair users and very few can communicate verbally.