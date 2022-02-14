Nearly 1,000 people have their say as A27 Arundel Bypass consultation reaches halfway point

The consultation is an opportunity for members of the public to help shape plans for the A27 at Arundel, which is one of the largest road projects in the South East.

As the only east-west trunk road south of the M25, the A27 connects coastal communities between Portsmouth and Pevensey, near Eastbourne, serving a combined population of more than 1 million people.

But in Arundel, the A27 creates a significant bottleneck, causing congestion and forcing traffic onto smaller, less suitable roads, some of which lead through the South Downs National Park.

Members of the public look at the latest proposals for the A27 Arundel bypass at the recent event in Walberton

The single carriageway section of the A27 around Arundel in particular suffers from severe congestion, leading to severe delays and unpredictable journey times. The improvements outlined in the new plans would create a new dual carriageway, ideally reducing congestion and travel times.

The statutory consultation regarding the plans began on January 11, and so far more than 800 people have attended events throughout the affected area, but there's still time to have your say, with six more consultations still to take place. The consultation period will end on March 8 2022.

These events have supplemented a wide-ranging online discussion, with people from all over the affected area taking part.

Those still looking to make their voices heard can attend events at the following locations:

- Walberton Village Hall – Monday 21 February 11am – 7pm

- Littlehampton Town Council Manor House – Tuesday 22 February 11am – 7pm

- Cathedral Centre, Arundel – Thursday 24 February 11am – 7pm

The mobile display van will also be at:

- Burpham Village Recreation Ground – Thursday 17 February 10am – 2pm

- Regis Centre Car Park, Bognor Regis – Friday 18 February 10am – 2pm

- Whiteways Car Park, Arundel – Saturday 19 February 10am – 2pm

Andrew Jackson, senior project lead for the Arundel Bypass project said the team are 'pleased by the level of engagement in the scheme' so far: "we remain determined to ensure that everyone who has an interest in it gets the chance to have their say. There’s still plenty of time and various ways for people to share their views, and ask the team about any questions they may have, so I urge them to get involved.”