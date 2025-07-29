Nearly 100,000 visitors enjoy Chichester Cathedrals 950th events

Psalm Passion: Bringing life to the written notes of composer Leonard Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms composed in 1965, the Choristers and Ley clerks of the cathedral perform them for an audience at ‘ Together In Unity ’ ©Russell Sach

An amazing 98,805 visitors have enjoyed events celebrating 950 years of Chichester Cathedral as the anniversary year marked its halfway point.

The team at Cathedral950 said there had been 53 group pilgrimages, 259,619 views to the website, 1.4million Facebook views, of which 76 per cent were new audiences, and 398,000 views on Instagram from January to June.

The Very Reverend Dr Edward Dowler, Dean of Chichester, said: "We are thrilled with the response to Chichester Cathedral’s 950th anniversary celebrations so far.

"The extraordinary number of visitors - both attending our special services and events and exploring the Cathedral - has been a true testament to the enduring significance of this sacred space in the heart of our community.

Screen on the Green

“From thought-provoking exhibitions and inspiring musical performances to outreach projects for children, families and schools - these initiatives are not only celebrating our extraordinary 950-year history, but also helping us look forward with hope and purpose to the next 950 years.

“Chichester950 is not over yet – we have a full programme planned for the summer and autumn, including our anniversary Light Experience in October. We look forward to welcoming you soon."

Chichester Observer is media partner of Chichester950 and we have featured a wealth of events so far, including an exhibition sharing the story of the Christian faith in Sussex, revealed through people, events and treasures, from 1075 to the present day.

The exhibition, which runs to 15 November, features fascinating artefacts from across East and West Sussex. Each object reveals remarkable moments and people from history.

Fish950

Together in Unity was an evening celebrating the 60th anniversary of Leonard Bernstein's Chichester Psalms. Originally commissioned for the Southern Cathedrals Festival in 1965, this iconic work was performed by the Cathedral Choir. The sold-out concert also featured a world premiere by acclaimed composer Joanna Marsh.

Thousands journeyed to the Cathedral Green in June to enjoy free festivities on the Feast of the Holy Trinity, to which our ancient cathedral is dedicated.

Trinity Fest featured live music, food, stalls, and a wide range of activities, arts and crafts hosted by local partners including Henry Adams, Chichester Pride, the Festival of Chichester, The Family Arts Network and more.

A programme for children, families and schools has grown rapidly over the past year. Kicking celebrations off in February, 178 people took part in Draw950, transforming the Nave into a canvas of colour.

The Dean of Chichester

For the summer there is Fish950, over 950 fish decorated by Year 6 leavers from primary schools across East and West Sussex (on display until the end of August).

A creative writing competition has also been launched for young people, in partnership with Chichester Book fest.

Ending a momentous year, visitors are invited to experience an immersive light and sound installation by the internationally acclaimed artistic collaboration Luxmuralis.

The experience will illuminate the cathedral’s iconic architecture from October 24 to 31 and will feature thousands of images from the archive, weaving together centuries of history into a stunning display.

Getting creative for Draw950

In October there will also be a sold out concert with Sir John Rutter, one of Britain’s most beloved composers, who will conduct some of the works.

A special guest will read selections from literature inspired by Sussex’s landscapes and history. This evening will feature brass fanfares and great choral works, celebrating the power of music to uplift and inspire.

To find our more go to https://www.chichestercathedral.org.uk/Chichester950