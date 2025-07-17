Nearly 200 Sussex Police officers take second jobs to make ends meet

Sussex Police news.

Almost 200 Sussex Police officers have been forced to take second jobs to make ends meet, according to the Police Federation.

The Federation, which advocates for the working rights of police officers all over the UK, said latest force figures show 126 officers registered for a second job in May this year – down from a peak of 194 in October 2024; both of which are up from 2022’s figures, which range from a low of of 55 to a high of 107.

“Sussex is one of the most expensive counties to live in outside of London,” said Sussex Police Federation Chair Raffaele CioffiThese figures highlight how our members are struggling to survive on a police officer’s wage.

“We face some of society’s most distressing incidents and regularly put ourselves in harm’s way – yet some of us are forced to take on second jobs just to make ends meet in the communities we serve.”

It’s part of a wider national trend, with police officers all over the country reportedly struggling to survive. In 2024, according to The Federation, more than 4,000 officers applied for secondary employment; double the figure recorded in 2019. It comes alongside a 21 per cent fall in real terms pay since 2010, with new recruits starting on £29,000 a year and, after six years’ service, finding themselves earning up to £10,000 less than teachers or nurses with the same experience.

Brian Booth, PFEW Acting Deputy National Chair, said officers were “overworked, underpaid and under threat” and that that no one should finish a demanding shift protecting the public only to head straight to another job in order to afford basic bills.

Responding to a request for comment, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We recognise the tough financial climate that our officers – and staff – are living within and this is coupled with the tight financial position that all forces face across the country. We made the decision a few years ago to pay the maximum we are permitted to give for the Officer South East Allowance, which is £2,000. We also have a comprehensive package of financial help and advice for officers and staff including salary advancement, financial counselling and the brilliant Sussex Police Charitable Trust.”