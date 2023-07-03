Nearly 300 cases of animal cruelty in Sussex were reported to the RSPCA last year, figures show

Heartbreaking figures from the RSPCA show an alarming increase in intentional harm against animals as it is revealed 296 cases of cruelty were reported in Sussex alone last year.

East Sussex figures show that there were 159 reports of intentional harm against animals made to the RSPCA last year, while West Sussex saw 137 reports being made to the charity.

One case in Southbourne, near Chichester, involved two kittens who were found badly injured, believed to have been thrown from a moving vehicle and left to die on a busy road during rush hour.

The kittens, thought to be about eight-weeks-old, were found by members of the public in different locations along a stretch of the A259 and sadly died on the way to a nearby vet practice.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Marie Stevens, who attended the vet practice, said: “This horrifying incident affected lots of people who were in the area. It happened close to a supermarket, a hairdressers, a pet shop and the vet practice where the kittens were taken and sadly pronounced dead on arrival.”

Patrick Hamby, chief inspector for Sussex, added: “Right now, animal cruelty is happening in England and Wales on a massive scale and rising and sadly the number of cruelty incidents in Sussex are also too high. It is heartbreaking that we are seeing figures which show animal cruelty is, very sadly, on the rise.

“While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase in reports of cruelty, the cost of living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis with more people getting pets with potentially less time and money to care for them.

“Each year, these reports of cruelty reach its terrible annual peak in the summer months – when nationally we receive a report of an animal being beaten on average every hour of every day.

“The cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit.”

It is not known why reports of animal cruelty peak in the summer months although circumstances like animal abuse being more visible as people are outdoors more could be one factor, the charity said.

Overall, the number of reports made nationally to the charity’s cruelty line about intentional harm to animals - including beatings, mutilations such as ear cropping, poisonings and even killings - has increased by 14 per cent, according to the RSPCA, with 12,582 reported last year compared to 11,012 reports in 2021.

As a result, the animal charity is bracing for one of its busiest summers this year as it expects ‘another summer of suffering’, with more people reporting cruelty to animals from July to September.

The charity has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse and to raise awareness about how to stop cruelty to animals for good.

Patrick added: “Together, we believe we can and will cancel out cruelty to animals by replacing violence with kindness. We are urging people to donate to our Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, every donation will help animals.”