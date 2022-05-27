Neflix star returns to his West Sussex roots

Timothy Innes and the students - pic by Stephen Candy

Nicci Hopson, founder and artistic director of Ariel, said: “Saturday 21st May saw the return of Timothy Innes, star of the smash-hit Netflix series ‘The Last Kingdom’ back to where it all began at Ariel Drama Academies.

“Timothy held an insightful, two-hour Q & A session with over 30 of Ariel’s oldest students, sharing his experience of his career to date.

“The students were in awe of Timothy’s stories, especially his advice on drama school.

“Timothy attended several of Ariel’s Academies as a student himself for many years, staying on to work as a support tutor, before Bristol Old Vic Theatre School called. He has

subsequently gone on to star as series regular King Edward in The Last Kingdom.”

Nicci added: “We are so grateful to Tim for giving his time to inspire our students. It’s so important they hear from current working professionals, who were once in their shoes. We are very proud to see the success Tim has gone on to have and that he remains connected to his roots at Ariel.