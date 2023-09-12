BREAKING
Neighbourhood wardens give Steyning fantastic community fun day

Neighbourhood wardens ran a fantastic community fun day in Steyning to get families together for some free activities in the school summer holiday.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 12th Sep 2023, 18:09 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 18:12 BST
Neighbourhood wardens ran a fantastic community fun day in Steyning to get families together for some free activities in the school summer holiday. Picture: Horsham District CouncilNeighbourhood wardens ran a fantastic community fun day in Steyning to get families together for some free activities in the school summer holiday. Picture: Horsham District Council
Neighbourhood wardens ran a fantastic community fun day in Steyning to get families together for some free activities in the school summer holiday. Picture: Horsham District Council

Wardens work alongside partner agencies to improve the quality of life for everyone, with Alison Page and Michael Pearce responsible for Steyning, Bramber and Upper Beeding.

It was a stormy forecast for the day at Fletcher’s Croft but the torrential rain did not deter residents from going out and getting involved.

Free sports activities were provided by Horsham Sports Services, with archery and disc golf proving the most popular, plus a bouncy castle and soft play were provided by Boogie Bouncers.

The Dairy Diva braved the weather with her ice-cream trikeThe Dairy Diva braved the weather with her ice-cream trike
The Dairy Diva braved the weather with her ice-cream trike

Police Community Support Officer Tracey Bicknell, who is also one of Steyning’s on-call fire crew, was there to meet and greet resdidents. Those that wanted to try their hand at being a police officer could sit in the car and test out the sirens.

Alison and Mike said a big thank you to the Co-op for donating water for the event and to local resident Angie, who donated her time in making delicious cakes and cookies, all of which were free and a big hit.

They explained the purpose of the day was to provide local families with free activities in the summer holidays, be an opportunity to meet neighbours, introduce the wardens to those not aware of the scheme and support local businesses.

The wardens carry out regular patrols of the parishes, both on foot and in a marked vehicle.

