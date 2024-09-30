Neighbours in Shoreham celebrate diversity with international festival of music, dance and food

Shoreham Community Centre hosted the annual International Neighbours’ Festival on Saturday, a free festival that was made possible by fundraising and a generous grant from the Police & Crime Commissioner's Safety in Sussex Community Fund.

International Neighbours is run by a small committee formed by a group of volunteers to promote diversity and celebrate multiculturalism.

Lorraine Nightingale siad: "The public were welcomed in with traditional dance music from Tournesol. DJ Eddie compered throughout the event.

"The festival was opened by the chairman of Adur District Council, Adrienne Lowe, who stayed and participated in the Ukrainian dances with other members of the audience.

"There was music and dance from Ukrainian, Hindu and Brazilian groups, music by Gloria, Reggae by Fowokan and Irish dancing done by four young performers from Rince Ryan Irish Dancers.

"The drumming and dancing by the Brazilian group were very popular and ear defenders were handed out to those with sensitive hearing.

"The many stalls represented Ukraine, India (including food), Big Smile (Gambia), Adur for Refugees (with falafels made by a Syrian lady), Bready Delights Jamaican Street Food and beverages, Essential Blends by Sophie, a Children’s Corner and a fundraising raffle plus free entry into a draw which took place at the end of the festival."

