Network Rail signs 'first of its kind' agreement with Sussex's Bluebell Railway

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 07:51 BST

Network Rail and the Bluebell Railway have signed an agreement which will see further collaboration between the two organisations – reportedly the first of its kind with a heritage railway in the south of England.

The agreement will benefit the Bluebell Railway through the donation of railway materials which are no longer needed on the mainline railway, such as rail and sleepers.

With heritage railways such as the Bluebell Railway running passenger services at slower speeds, the materials can be safely re-used and re-purposed for a new lease of life, according to Network Rail.

This means the Bluebell Railway ‘can continue to welcome around one hundred and fifty thousand visitors each year’, Network Rail said.

Lucy McAuliffe and Neil Glaskin signing the agreement. Photo: Network RailLucy McAuliffe and Neil Glaskin signing the agreement. Photo: Network Rail
During 2025 and into 2026, the bicentenary of the railway, Network Rail and the Bluebell Railway will also work together on supporting exhibitions at London Victoria station and at the Bluebell Railway in Sheffield Park, Uckfield.

Network Rail will provide historic and now disused assets to help deliver the exhibitions as part of the Railway 200 celebrations.

Under the agreement, Network Rail will also use the Bluebell Railway’s facilities as part of its community engagement activity including hosting rail experience days to help promote the role of rail to people considering a career in the industry.

In return, the Bluebell Railway will benefit from Network Rail’s in-kind expertise and time, with staff being able to use volunteering leave to support the maintenance and running of the Bluebell Railway.

Lucy McAuliffe, Network Rail’s Sussex route director, said: “Wherever we can, we will work with heritage railways across our network to forge a new partnership so that materials that would otherwise be recycled elsewhere to be re-used can find a new purpose.

“In turn, the Bluebell Railway also has some excellent facilities which, because they are separate from the mainline network, provide the perfect opportunity for our colleagues to contribute to the local community.

“Working together through this ‘Route Agreement’ provides a clear framework and we are excited about the possibilities it brings, not only to Network Rail and the Bluebell Railway, but wider society – and what better time to do it than in 2025, the bicentenary of the railway.”

Neil Glaskin, Chairman of the Bluebell Railway, added: "The Bluebell Railway is delighted to enter into this Route Agreement with our friends at Network Rail.

"There is a great deal of scope for cooperation between the national rail network and heritage railways.

"This Route Agreement provides a framework for a deeper collaboration which will benefit us both."

