Network Rail warns people to stay safe amid near misses at Sussex level crossings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Latest figures show there were 29 near misses at level crossings at Sussex railways in the past year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across Sussex, the hotspots for level crossing misuse are:

Bewbush (on the outskirts of Crawley): 12 incidents;

Crawley High Street: 9 incidents;

Latest figures show there were 29 near misses at level crossing at Sussex railways in the past year. Photo: Network Rail

One O’Clock (in Burgess Hill): 9 incidents;

Worthing: 7 incidents;

Clappers Lane (in Ferring, between Angmering and Goring-by-Sea): 6 incidents;

Bourneview (near Kenley and Whyteleafe): 4 incidents.

There have been 194 incidents of misuse at crossings across Network Rail’s Sussex route since 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This represents a 15 per cent decrease in the number of misuse incidents and a 3 per cent decrease in the number of near misses on the previous year, but Network Rail said safety remains its number one priority because ‘even one near miss is too many’.

It comes as the rail company launches its ‘Distracted? You’ve Crossed the Line’ safety campaign which aims to positively encourage young adults (aged 18-34) to take responsibility for their own personal safety and illustrate distractions such as taking selfies, listening to music or looking at a phone when using a level crossing.

Sam Pead, Network Rail’s Southern region level crossing manager, said: “It’s important to remember that some of the dangers on the railway aren’t always visible. Across the Southern region trains can travel up fast as 140mph and are largely powered by the third rail which carries more than enough electricity to kill or seriously injure and is always on.

“It’s frustrating we continue to see people recklessly risking their lives when crossing the railway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We work exceptionally hard alongside our partners to educate people about the dangers of the railway and with the start of school summer holidays, we’re urging children and their parents to respect the railway, stay safe and remain vigilant when crossing the railway.”

Samantha Facey, Safety, Health and Security Director at Govia Thameslink Railway, added: "We want people to be safe, feel safe, travel safe.

"We really can't overemphasise the need to be aware of how dangerous level crossings can be if they aren't used properly.

"People can easily be seriously hurt or even killed, and too many families have already been affected tragically.

"It's absolutely vital that the rail industry works together to get the safety message across: please, please respect the railway and use these crossings sensibly.”