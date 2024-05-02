New alleyway gate installed in area of Eastbourne by police which aims to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new gate has been installed between St. Aubyns Road and Cambridge Road.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Following over 12 months of planning and consultation between Police, local authorities and residents in the Redoubt area, a new ‘alleyway gate’ has now been installed between St. Aubyns Road and Cambridge Road.

“Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Teams have been working closely with the local authority and community members to have this installed following continued reports of crime, anti-social behaviour (ASB) and drug taking in the area.

“For a number of years the alley has also been used as a cut through for offenders evading the Police, and those committing crime in your town.