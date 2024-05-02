New alleyway gate installed in area of Eastbourne by police which aims to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour

A new ‘alleyway gate’ has been installed between two Eastbourne streets by police in the hope of reducing crime and anti-social behaviour.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 2nd May 2024, 12:01 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 12:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The new gate has been installed between St. Aubyns Road and Cambridge Road.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Following over 12 months of planning and consultation between Police, local authorities and residents in the Redoubt area, a new ‘alleyway gate’ has now been installed between St. Aubyns Road and Cambridge Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Teams have been working closely with the local authority and community members to have this installed following continued reports of crime, anti-social behaviour (ASB) and drug taking in the area.

A new ‘alleyway gate’ has been installed between St. Aubyns Road and Cambridge Road by police in the hope of reducing crime and anti-social behaviour. Picture: Sussex PoliceA new ‘alleyway gate’ has been installed between St. Aubyns Road and Cambridge Road by police in the hope of reducing crime and anti-social behaviour. Picture: Sussex Police
A new ‘alleyway gate’ has been installed between St. Aubyns Road and Cambridge Road by police in the hope of reducing crime and anti-social behaviour. Picture: Sussex Police

“For a number of years the alley has also been used as a cut through for offenders evading the Police, and those committing crime in your town.

“Used elsewhere across the County, these alleyway gates have proved to be an effective way of dealing with ASB, reducing crime, and improving quality of life for local residents and businesses.”

Related topics:PoliceSussex Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.