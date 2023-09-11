New Amazon warehouse confirmed for Bognor Regis
The new Oldlands Farm warehouse in Bognor Regis will be used by Amazon as a new Brighton area distribution centre, relocating the current warehouse in Watersmead Business Park, Wick, Littlehampton, according to Amazon representatives.
An Amazon spokesperson said: “We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers.
“As part of that effort we are relocating our Brighton delivery station to a new site in Bognor Regis.
“There will be no change to the service we provide to our customers in this area and all employees will be relocated and continue with their roles at the new delivery station.”
Original plans showed 193 additional parking spaces and 512 overnight van spots, with 18,580sqm of office and commercial floorspace – bigger than the current Wick warehouse.
Amazon reps stated additional facilities, a ‘spacious’ canteen, an improved locker room and relocation opportunities for employees would be included in the relocation.
This follows recently submitted plans to Arun District Council showing 11 new ‘Amazon’ signs to be installed on the recently approved warehouse, once it has been built – accompanying several approved applications for the new warehouse stating Amazon Services Ltd as the agent.
The company previously dismissed claims it was involved in the site as ‘speculation’, after files referencing the company were included in parts of submitted plans.
Amazon opened a new delivery station in Havant in April, adding to other warehouses in the area with one in Crawley and another in Fareham.