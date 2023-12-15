A newly-launched app allows motorists in Arun District to pay for parking from their phone, the council has announced.

The Arun District Council Civic Centre. Photo: Steve Robards.

The new app, called ‘MiPermit', works with all council-owned car parks in the district, and customers will be able to pay for parking using locator codes, which can be found on pay and display machines located in each car park.

The app is also compatible with the new virtual editions of the council’s popular two hour parking discs. After parking at a participating site, customers can activate their discs via the app. As of January 1, they will also be able to pay to extend their stay beyond the two hours. The app is launched following controversy around plans to axe the physical disc earlier this year. These plans have since been dropped.

MiPermit, the council has said, will operate in tandem with the RinGo app, and customers will be notified if there are any changes to its operation.