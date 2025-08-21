New bakery brings taste of the Middle East to Hastings Old Town

Arta specialised in freshly baked Levantine flat breads with toppings including a Zatar seed and herb mix, Palestinian cheese, beef or pickled olives and vegetables.

Freshly made dips such as Baba Ganoush, Shawander, made with beetroot, pomegranate and walnut; hummus and Mohammara – a dip made with red peppers, walnuts, chickpeas and tahini.

He also makes a fresh green tabbouleh salad with parsley, broccoli, cucumber quinoa, raisins, pumpkin seeds, coriander, mint, spring onions and pomegranate molasses.

Arta, which has a five star food hygiene rating, also offers coffee, soft drinks, a beer from Beirut and chunky cookies, made fresh every day with rotating flavours that include toasted pistachio, white chocolate and orange blossom and pecan, dark chocolate and sea salt.

Also on sale are ground coffee and jars of Shatta chilli relish made by a Palestinian.

Everything is made daily by chef Momo, a Palestinian born in Syria, who said: I wanted to keep things simple and fresh to grab and go or sit and enjoy. We have a lot of people come here who are pleased to find it as they say they had to go to London to find it.”

Momo actually graduated as a vet but then got into cooking. He started at the age of 15, cooking for his siblings and was then trained under a Lebanese chef. After a spell living in Istanbul, he moved to London where he worked in event catering and taught cookery.

He said: “I love experiencing new flavours and trying things out. I have lots of ideas for this place going forward but I want to take it slowly step by step.

The eatery is already getting lots of positive reviews and counts among its admirers Hastings based musician, writer and artist David Tibet.

We ate at Arta and it was a great experience. Everything was fresh and delicious and the food really sang.

