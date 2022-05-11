New beginnings in Eastbourne in this lovely collection of spring pictures

1.
"There are obviously still some young spring lambs about on Pevensey levels. It was looking for its mum!" said Sue Bishop. SUS-221105-142939001
2.
Melanie Wells took this tranquil photograph of Bates Green Wood on the annual bluebell trail. "Having dropped off some homemade cupcakes for the Children with Cancer Fund - Polegate initiative I then walked around this beautiful ancient wood and loved the peace and tranquillity there. Fabulous water reflections and a carpet of colour from the bluebells," she said. Taken with an iPhone 11. SUS-221105-141318001
3.
Flynn Turner took this picture of Eastbourne beach from the pier. SUS-221105-141955001
4.
Family of Egyptian geese with eight youngsters in Hampden Park. Taken by Norman Brown on a Canon 6D camera. SUS-221105-143334001