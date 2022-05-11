Barry Davis captured this spring robin perched in a Ceanothus tree in the Upperton area of Eastbourne.It was taken on a Canon Eos 5d mark iii. SUS-221105-142558001

New beginnings in Eastbourne in this lovely collection of spring pictures

New beginnings dominate this collection of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures, with bluebells a young lamb, a spring robin, and a newly-hatched family of Egyptian goslings causing a stir in Hampden Park.

By Julia Northcott
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 3:30 pm

"There are obviously still some young spring lambs about on Pevensey levels. It was looking for its mum!" said Sue Bishop. SUS-221105-142939001

Melanie Wells took this tranquil photograph of Bates Green Wood on the annual bluebell trail. "Having dropped off some homemade cupcakes for the Children with Cancer Fund - Polegate initiative I then walked around this beautiful ancient wood and loved the peace and tranquillity there. Fabulous water reflections and a carpet of colour from the bluebells," she said. Taken with an iPhone 11. SUS-221105-141318001

Flynn Turner took this picture of Eastbourne beach from the pier. SUS-221105-141955001

Family of Egyptian geese with eight youngsters in Hampden Park. Taken by Norman Brown on a Canon 6D camera. SUS-221105-143334001

