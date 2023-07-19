Objections are being raised over a new attempt being made to build houses near an historic Sussex wartime site.

A sign in Coolham shows the way to the historic fromer RAF airfield

A fresh application to Horsham District Council for planning permission to demolish a barn and build two detached houses near Coolham Airfield has been described as ‘scandalous’ and ‘devastating.’

Seven fighter squadrons were based at a temporary RAF airbase at Coolham between April and July 1944 during which time 15 pilots and workers were killed, many of whom served in the Normandy landings and the liberation of France.

Two special plaques at the site now pay tribute to their memory, along with a row of 15 commemorative trees.

Although the airbase has now been turned back into fields, members of the public are still able to walk a two mile stretch around the edge of the runway.

People from across the world visit the site, including the descendents of Polish airmen killed in the conflict.

Former Horsham police officer Paul Hamlin has long sought to protect the area and has been given the Zloty gold medal by the Polish Government in recognition of his efforts.

He described the new application to build houses there as ‘scandalous’, adding: “This historic location, and untouched beautiful rural ambiance under the South Downs, would be ruined by unnecessary development in a green field site.

"In particular, the bridleway access for the use of future residents’ vehicles beggars belief. The bridleway is presently used by local residents, visitors, including children and animals, on a daily basis throughout the year.”

A flood of letters have been submitted to Horsham Council from residents objecting to the proposals. One said: “The airfield has great historical value that means so much to not only the residents of Coolham but to people worldwide … As a community that feels blessed to have this area we would be absolutely devastated for it to be ruined by dwellings.”

Another said: “It would be sacrilege to build properties on this historical and significant site and I find it disgraceful.”

A number of objections are also being made by Shipley Parish Council which maintains the houses would be an ‘overdevelopment’ of the site and would lead to an increase in traffic and noise.