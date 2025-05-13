New blood test booking system leaves some Horsham people facing long wait

A new booking system for blood tests has left some people in Horsham facing lengthy waits to have the tests carried out.

The new system was introduced by Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust at Horsham Hospital – as well as at Crawley and East Surrey Hospitals – in April. Previously, people could just turn up and have blood tests carried out on the spot but now have to book online.

The health trust, which carries out around 315 phlebotomy appointments a day, says it brought in the change in a bid to enable people to plan appointments in advance.

But now some patients say they are sometimes having to wait for more than a week to have the tests at Horsham Hospital.

Blood tests now have to be booked in advance at Horsham Hospital

Many have taken to social media to voice their concerns saying they are unable to get same-day appointments and face having to wait up to eight days. Some say that they are now booking tests at Crawley Hospital instead because it is quicker.

One woman patient said: "I booked my blood test online on April 30 and the first one I could get was on May 7.” Others told of similar experiences.

But another said: “I had this problem last week when I couldn't get an appointment at Horsham for six days so I booked into Crawley and got an appointment the following day – it was so quick.”

A spokesperson for Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said: “We are committed to improving patient experience and ensuring local people have the best access possible to our services.

"Introducing an online booking system has provided patients with greater flexibility and helped reduce waiting times. While we sometimes experience periods of increased demand around Bank Holidays, we continue to offer the same number of appointments as before this change.”

If patients are unable to book a test online, they can call 0300 6134117. Same-day blood tests are still available at all three hospitals for people with an outpatient clinic referral.