New-build home in Hailsham gives Tammy the perfect fresh start

A brand-new Linden Homes property in Hailsham with no work required has given downsizer Tammy Roxburgh the fresh start she was looking for.

Tammy, 62, decided to move from her old four-bedroom house in Taunton, Somerset, several years after her children had left home, and she started looking for somewhere a little closer to East Grinstead, where one of her daughters lives.

She found the perfect place at Linden Homes’ Liberty Place location in Hailsham, and got the keys to her new three-bedroom Elmslie semi-detached house in August, where she’s now settled in with her three-year-old Cockapoo Nutmeg.

Tammy, a retired secretary, said: “After my children moved out, I was living alone in a large house. I decided to downsize, and it was a big change for me. I wanted a home that did not need any work doing and the answer was to move into a new build.

Tammy Roxburgh and her Cockapoo Nutmeg outside their new three-bedroom semi-detached house

“It was such an easy move as everything was already done for me and I didn’t need to do any redecorating. Buying a new-build home is very beneficial to people my age as there is nothing we need to do to the home after moving in.”

Tammy originally did not have a specific location in mind when she started looking for a new home.

She said: “I wanted to move somewhere to have a fresh start to explore a new area, whilst being nearer my daughter. I also wanted to be closer to London, whilst being in a rural area.

“I visited two newly built sites, one of them being Liberty Place. Once I saw this site, I knew it was the one – the price and the location were just right for me. Moving to Hailsham has worked out well as now it only takes under an hour to go see my daughter rather than over three hours.”

Tammy was very excited on the day she received the keys to her new home.

“I could not wait to get into my new home,” she said. “I had been in it wearing a hard hat while it was still being completed, but as soon as I stepped in it after I was given the keys, it felt like home to me.

“I didn’t mind the fact that the majority of my furniture was delayed in arriving as I was still in my new home. I ended up using a bean bag when downstairs and using an air bed that I slept on for the two weeks whilst I was waiting for everything to arrive, which did feel like I was camping, but I enjoyed the experience, as it helped me to get to know my home more. I don’t think it will ever be that empty again!”

Having settled well into her new home, Tammy said: “The living room is my favourite room as I can sit in there and look out the French doors into the garden. Having French doors also makes my home so much brighter which I like. And although I’ve downsized, there is still enough room in my home for when my family and friends come to stay over.

“I was the second person to move into this development. I am enjoying the quietness, but I am excited to see the community at Liberty Place form.”

Linden Homes is part of Vistry Group, which also includes Bovis Homes and Countryside Homes.

Liberty Place consists of private and affordable housing. There is only one private home left for sale and the rest of the homes available, are under Vistry’s shared ownership scheme, Home Stepper – this scheme helps people who can’t afford to purchase a home outright to get onto the property ladder.

There’s currently a range of three-bedroom homes available to reserve at Liberty Place.