New café to open in Chichester Cathedral cloisters

The Cloisters Café and Garden will be replacing the much-missed venue which closed two years ago when the effects of the pandemic and social distancing led to a decrease in footfall.

Following investment from independent specialist caterer Seasoned, the new concept will create a dining destination, working with local suppliers and using ethically sourced ingredients.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening will also provide 15 local jobs for front of house staff as well as in the kitchen.

Graham Turner, Managing Partner Venues at Seasoned, with Reverend Canon Dr Dan Inman, Chichester Cathedral's Chancellor

The Dean of Chichester, The Very Reverend Stephen Waine, said: “We look forward to working closely with Seasoned to create a welcoming meeting space for the Cathedral and community of Chichester, and for visitors to our great city.

"We have missed being able to offer Christian hospitality following the closure of the café during the pandemic, and we are excited that we will once again be able to feed both body and soul at the Cathedral.”

The décor and design have been inspired by the cathedral and its surroundings, and there will be tables indoors and outside with parasols.

The Cloisters Café and Garden will offer the opportunity to ‘grab and go’ as well as table service, where diners can enjoy the fresh and seasonal food.

Graham Turner, Seasoned’s Managing Partner, Venues, said: “We’re proud to have the opportunity to work at this beautiful and historic venue and in partnership with the Cathedral to attract visitors to one of the only venues in central Chichester with a garden.”

A café has been on the Cathedral grounds for over 25 years, in Vicars' Hall, the Bell Tower and latterly within the Cloisters.