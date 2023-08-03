A new 70 bed care home in Felpham has been approved by Arun District Council.

The care home will be a two-to-three-storey building with a cinema, cafe/bistro, private dining, hair and nail salons and day spaces, as well as 37 parking spaces with 26 reserved for staff.

The site is currently a largely empty part of a larger development zone in the Arun Local Plan off Stanhorn Grove, previously being used as agricultural land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three public objections to the development were submitted on the grounds of impact on area character, being the wrong kind of development for the ‘family’ oriented area, and impact on public services.

CGI of proposed care home (Credit: Arun planning portal)

An objection from staff at Flansham Park Health Centre in Felpham said: “Interestingly this application has appeared with no consultation whatsoever with the local GP surgeries who will no doubt be asked to render medical services to the residents.

“Without extra resources, this development will put a disproportionate strain on our services given the anticipated medical needs of the residents.”

Official consultations, like West Sussex Fire and Rescue and West Sussex Highways, had no objections to the plan so long as mitigating costs for the development were paid by the developer, which they agreed to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Architects for the design said the development would be delivered to the ‘highest degree’ and the established treeline between it and residents would reduce its impact on the area.

They said: “The opportunity for development would create a high quality building that would improve the visual appearance [of the area].”