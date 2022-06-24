New Chichester Tim Hortons speaks of excitement at coming to city

Tim Hortons has spoken of their excitement at coming to the city.

Located at Chichester Retail Park, Tim Horton’s, will be providing fast food and coffee for the city.

The new site will be opening in the next upcoming months and is set to create up to 50 jobs for the local community, offering a combination of full-time and part-time roles.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new restaurant will offer dine-in seating for up to 114 guests, as well as its renowned drive-thru service for those on-the-go. Delivery options will also be made available to those in the local area following the launch.

Customers can expect Canada’s favourite coffee*, freshly baked donuts and Timbits®, as well as delicious breakfast, lunch and evening meal options, including beef burgers, hot dogs, hot sandwiches and wraps.

Fans can get their Tim Hortons® fix morning, noon, and night, with the restaurant open from 6am till midnight, seven days a week. Offering a wide menu throughout the day, the restaurant will also cater for those observing a halal or vegetarian diet.

Known for its impressive opening giveaways, locals and avid fans in Chichester are encouraged to keep their eyes peeled and follow the Tim Hortons® Facebook, Twitter and Instagand the ram pages for more news.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Commercial Officer of Tim Hortons® franchise in the U.K commented “Chichester is a fantastic location for our newest Tim Hortons restaurant and drive-thru as we know there are already a number of fans in the area who have been asking us when we were planning to come to the city, so we are delighted the time has finally come.

Not only is this the first time our brand has opened in West Sussex, but it will be our most southerly, which means we are absolutely delighted to have the chance to bring our great service, food and drink to even more people in the UK.”