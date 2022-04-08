Chief Executive Officer of CCA Toby Shaw has been recognised for his hard work and commitment by colleagues, partners, local funders and community groups in Crawley. Mr Shaw has worked at CCA since November 2020 as Deputy Chief Executive.

Mr Shaw said: “I am thrilled to be taking on this role at CCA. The work we achieve in the local community is so rewarding, and I’m grateful to all of our funders and partners who have supported CCA for over 60 years.”

During this transition, CCA would like to express their appreciation to Daran Bennett, who has been acting as interim CEO since May 2021. Daran’s years of experience and knowledge in the not-for-profit sector were invaluable. He continued to drive CCA, introducing new partnerships, funders and opportunities.

CEO Toby Shaw

CCA is an independent charity that offers advice, help and support to local Crawley charities, voluntary and community groups. The charity is well established in the area and supported by Sussex Community Foundation, West Sussex County Council, Crawley Borough Council, NHS Charities, and the RPD Foundation.

Mr Shaw continued: “With the support of local partners and funders, we have helped thousands of individuals and community groups which makes a huge positive impact in Crawley.”

The Chair of Trustees from CCA Sue Bloom, said: “Since joining us, Toby has always demonstrated his huge commitment to CCA and the local community. Toby has the skills and vision which we need to flourish as a charity and to continue our vital work supporting the local community.