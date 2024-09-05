New Chief Executive for South Downs National Park Authority

Siôn McGeever is to become the new Chief Executive at the South Downs National Park Authority from the end of November.

Siôn brings 25 years of experience of working in environmental policy, international development and business. He most recently has been Deputy Director, Access, Landscapes, Peatlands and Soil at Defra, leading the team responsible for policy and funding for all of England’s protected landscapes.

Siôn said: “I am incredibly proud and excited to take up the position of Chief Executive at the South Downs National Park Authority. Together we face huge challenges in the nature and climate crises. We must engage everyone, everywhere in tackling these. Protected Landscapes present a huge opportunity to do this, and none more so than the South Downs thanks to the strong partnership working, and deep passion, innovation and commitment of the staff and members, of the farmers, communities, volunteers, businesses and all who love this National Park. I can’t wait to be part of the journey to a more nature-rich, thriving South Downs National Park, loved and enjoyed by all.”

Siôn is married with two teenage kids and has been living in the south east for the last nine years after returning from Tanzania. He has a lifelong love of the outdoors, is a keen outdoor swimmer and enjoys photographing wildlife and landscapes. He’s been a regular visitor to the South Downs both through work and for pleasure.

Siôn McGeever

Vanessa Rowlands, South Downs National Park Authority Chair, said: “Following a rigorous selection process, the Authority were delighted to appoint Siôn as the new Chief Executive. His passion, knowledge and vision for the South Downs and National Park shone through. He brings substantial experience of working with key partners across the National Parks landscape, and can now put his experience of overseeing the sector into delivering here in the South Downs. We look forward to working with him as he leads the National Park during this crucial and challenging time for nature, climate and people.

“I and the Authority Members would like to extend our thanks to Tim Slaney, who has skillfully and diligently led the Authority team during this interim period, and has continued to deliver on our innovative work. We are pleased to say that Tim will continue to lead the Authority as Interim Chief Executive until Siôn joins, and will then retake his key position as our Director of Planning on our Senior Leadership Team.”