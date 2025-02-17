New child care centre opens in Crawley

Enterprise for Enriching Lives – based at Langley Green Community Centre – provides care for children aged from birth to 11 years old. It also offers support to people aged 16 and above who are interested in childcare training and development.

Mayor of Crawley Sharmila Sivarajah attended a special ‘Open Day’ at the centre before it opened for business on January 6.

Enterprise for Enriching Lives is a Children’s Integrated Services project which, it says, aims to “provide benefits to the community of Langley Green and its environs.”

As well as helping children, the organisation also offers support to the parents and guardians of children in the age range from birth to 11. Spokespersons Rita Edmond, Henrietta Harris and Martha Williams said in a statement: “The area in which EFEL intends to operate has families from varying ethnic groups and a wide range of social classes and income levels. We will offer affordable childcare to parents to suit their working patterns and enable more parents to return to work.

“The Langley Green area has a number of ethnic communities and we believe our facilities will enable the children to integrate into the community. Our quality care will enable children to socialise and learn new skills and assist in their development.”

1 . Enterprise for Enriching Lives The mayor of Crawley Sharmila Sivarajah gets set to cut the opening ribbon Photo: Contributed

2 . Enterprise for Enriching Lives Crawley mayor Sharmila Sivarajah gave a speech at the Open Day ceremony Photo: Contributed

3 . Enterprise for Enriching Lives The Open Day at Langley Green Community Centre in Crawley was marked with a celebratory cake Photo: Contributed