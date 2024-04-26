New coffee pod opens at Eastbourne care home
The new coffee pod at Sovereign Lodge Assisted Living is a new space for residents to relax, celebrate and meet with loved ones who are visiting.
The home offers support to residents and their families and aims to build ‘trusting relationships with local authorities and are well known within the local area for their continuity of healthcare.’
Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell, alongside the manager and deputy manager of the home were there to help officially unveil the new coffee pod.
The Eastbourne MP was greeted by manager Margaret Coscolluela and deputy manager Cherry Aquino and given a brief tour of the home before being invited out to join staff to cut the ribbon.
The staff said that it was the initiative of events staff members Tracy Wenham and Kirsty Mead who decided to re-purpose the now no longer needed Covid secure meeting space.
The pod will be used for afternoon teas, board games, birthday celebrations and much more.
To celebrate the opening, The Eastbourne MP joined residents and their loved ones at the Carew Road based building for an inaugural coffee and a cake.
Mrs Ansell said: “A great pleasure to open this new coffee pod and what a great space.
“I was wonderful to see something originally built for contact between residents and their loved ones in those excruciatingly dark and difficult covid days now repurposed or rather transformed into a warm, bright and special space for everyone to enjoy being together.
“I so enjoyed my time at Sovereign Lodge and, I confess, the pastries!”
