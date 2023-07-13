NationalWorldTV
New coffee shop coming to former Clinton's site in Chichester

A new coffee shop is set to open in Chichester later this year.
By Connor Gormley
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:44 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 12:51 BST

Black Sheep Coffee, a speciality coffee chain with several locations up and down the country, will take up the site previously used by Clinton’s Cards, which closed in April this year.

The news has been confirmed by the appearance of Black Sheep Coffee branding in the vacant site's otherwise empty windows. The signage doesn’t give an exact date for the opening, but promises residents it will be coming to the city centre ‘soon'.

An application for new signage on the site was received by Chichester District Council back in March, and officers refused the plans in June on the grounds that their design might detract from the historic character of the listed building.

Most Popular
Black Sheep Coffee could be coming to Chichester. Photo: Connor Gormley.Black Sheep Coffee could be coming to Chichester. Photo: Connor Gormley.
Black Sheep Coffee could be coming to Chichester. Photo: Connor Gormley.

Now, it looks as though the opening has the green light, and Chichester residents will be able to sample the speciality lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites already available throughout the coffee chain’s dozens of cafes.

With locations in London, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Manchester and beyond, Black Sheep Coffee is best known for serving a blend of Robusta beans in their drinks, rather than the Arabica beans served by most cafes. Alongside the barista-prepared drinks, the cafes also serve pastries, toasties, a range of sweet treats and encourage customers to buy bags of coffee beans for home use.

The company was founded in 2013 and claims to combine a ‘passion for coffee’ with a 'mission to take down the big corporate chains’, and many existing locations have been well-reviewed, with 4.5 to 5 star ratings on TripAdvisor.

