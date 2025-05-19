New community hall, toilets and car park on cards for Horsham estate

A new community hall, changing rooms, toilets and car park are on the cards for residents at an estate in Horsham.

Horsham District Council is to be urged at a meeting on Wednesday (May 21) to give the go-ahead for the new facilities to be provided at Highwood.

It follows a public consultation over what community and sports facilties were needed in the area.

A council spokesperson said: “Respondents to the survey expressed a range of ideas that they would like to see the new community hall used for, which included fitness and wellbeing classes, craft workshops and social events. They would also like to see the football pitches and multi-use games areas opened up with a dedicated area for parking.”

Council director of place Barbara Childs added: “We committed in our Council Plan to listen, learn and improve our services by increasing community involvement.

“My thanks go out to everyone who took part in our public survey for Highwood facilities for the future, we very much value your feedback which will help us tailor the amenities there to the needs of residents and the neighbourhood.”

If the proposals are approved, next steps will involve developing more detailed designs and consultation for planning.