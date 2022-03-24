New company takes over management of Bognor Regis Arcade

Stiles Howard Williams (SWH) has been appointed on a two year contract to manage The Arcade and all its associated services.

The property management company will assume control of all service contracts on the site, including security, fire, cleaning, waste services and pest control.

It will also provide property management and professional advice related to the site and the council's wider asset portfolio, which includes 1,000 assets ranging from beach huts to light industrial units.

The Arcade Bognor Regis

"We welcome the appointment of SHW as our managing agents. With their experience and expertise, we are very much looking forward to achieving significant improvements in the general management of the arcade”.

Adrian Dack, SHW’s Head of Property Management, added: “This significant instruction is testament of the strength of our property management team and the wider professional and agency services provided by SHW across the UK. We look forward to working with Arun District Council and building a strong relationship with them and with their stakeholders across the portfolio.”