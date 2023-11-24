A new Costa Coffee branch opened in Tesco Extra in Fishbourne, near Chichester yesterday (November 23).

Shoppers are invited to relax with a handcrafted Costa coffee in a newly uplifted space, featuring digital menu boards, comfortable indoor seating, and a welcoming, modern look.

The new store has created eleven new jobs, and team members are committed to providing the best possible service, alongside a range of delicious coffees – including Costa’s newly relaunched festive menu.

It is also devoted to reducing single-use waste, with a new rinse and refill station allowing customers to wash reusable cups, recycle paper cups, and top up water bottles with each visit.

