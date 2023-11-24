New Costa Coffee cafe opens in Tesco Extra in Fishbourne
Shoppers are invited to relax with a handcrafted Costa coffee in a newly uplifted space, featuring digital menu boards, comfortable indoor seating, and a welcoming, modern look.
The new store has created eleven new jobs, and team members are committed to providing the best possible service, alongside a range of delicious coffees – including Costa’s newly relaunched festive menu.
It is also devoted to reducing single-use waste, with a new rinse and refill station allowing customers to wash reusable cups, recycle paper cups, and top up water bottles with each visit.
Matthew Cyprus, Regional Operations Director, said: “We’re excited to be opening at Tesco Chichester Fishbourne, helping to make customers’ shopping experience that little bit better. The new Costa Coffee store is the ideal destination to relax with friends and family, or for those looking for a peaceful moment after making an early start on Christmas shopping! "