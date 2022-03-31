New council homes ready for rent in Yapton

Newly-completed council homes are now ready to let as part of Arun District Council's affordable housing programme.

The properties, at Charles Square in Yapton, are part of a 51-homes scheme, which has been developed on an old nursery site by Crayfern Homes.

On March, eight of the new properties were handed to the council for affordable letting. These were in addition to two, already-occupied homes which are also part of the scheme.

1 Cinder Close

Since then, developer Crayfern Homes has acquired an additional strip of land and plans to extend the site southwards, accommodating another five homes which should be ready for use this summer.

All 15 homes, across both phases of the project, will be let at below Local Housing Allowance (LHA) to make them more affordable.

The properties all have a high energy performance rating, which is due in part to the heating and hot water provided by air-source heat pumps.

“It was a privilege to attend the handover of these properties. Having looked round one of the apartments it is clear that these will make wonderful homes," said Cllr Jacky Pendleton, housing and wellbeing chair for Arun District Council.

"The dwellings will help to house people who are registered with the council, and they form part of our programme to build 250 new council homes by 2027.”