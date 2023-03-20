A new crematorium being built in Yapton is set to open this summer.

Nestled just three miles north-east of Bognor Regis, the new Arun Crematorium will serve the communities of Selsey, Bognor Regis, Littlehampton and Worthing. It will feature a light and airy contemporary chapel building, with seating space for 112 people and standing room for even more.

The chapel windows will provide wide, private views of the crematorium’s landscaped grounds, and an exit door will lead mourners to a sheltered floral tribute area.

Staff will also provide direct, unattended services for those looking for a simpler send-off for a loved one.

The new crematorium is set to open this Summer

In order to personalise services, Arun Crematorium will offer an almost unlimited choice of music, while high-resolution screens display a customised selection of photographs, images, and kind words about the departed.

The site is being developed by the UK’s largest independent owner of crematoria and cemeteries – The Westerleigh Group – who also run 37 other sites across England, Scotland and Wales, all set within beautifully-landscaped gardens of remembrance, providing pleasant, peaceful places for people to visit and reflect.

The business also claims it is ‘committed’ to reducing the new facility’s impact on the environment. The Westerleigh Group was the first company in the sector to adopt environmental policies issued by the Federation of Burial and Cremation Authorities, and bosses are now working towards making it a net-zero business by 2032.

In an attempt to continue that positive precedent, the new building will feature advanced filtration and abatement technology, which, it is hoped, will reduce the environmental impact of the crematorium. The building is also designed with increased levels of insulation, alongside heat recovery systems from the cremator, zonal heating, low-energy lighting and sustainable drainage insulators. On top of all this, company bosses have promised to create new wildlife habitats in the surrounding area, and safeguard those which already exist.

An artist's impression of the building

"We are extremely proud of the new crematorium we are creating for the communities in and around Yapton and are looking forward to supporting local families with the Westerleigh standards of service and care when Arun Crematorium opens this summer,” said Bill Scott, the Westerleigh Group’s regional manager.

