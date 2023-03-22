Edit Account-Sign Out
New defibrillator set to be installed in Chichester

Members of the Priory Park Society gathered on Monday, March 20 to present a defibrillator to Chichester District Council for use in the space known familiarly as the city’s ‘Village Green’.

By Sam Pole
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 08:44 GMT

Also present were the Mayor and Deputy Mayor, Councillors Julian Joy and Richard Plowman from Chichester City Council, along with Lynne Brechin, representing Rotary Club of Chichester.

The Society’s chairman, the Rev. Canon Bruce Ruddock said: “We want to show everybody that we really care about this beautiful space.

“We are quite a small organisation and it is remarkable how much money was produced by the members in a very short time.”

Members of the Priory Park Society and Rotary Club of Chichester with the potentially life-saving defibrillator
Cllr Joy added: “Priory Park is dear to my heart because it was my playground when I was a kid.”

The potentially life-saving device, supplied by the British Heart Foundation, is to be installed on the outside wall of the public conveniences, immediately next to the hugely popular Fenwick’s Café. The gift will be marked by a brass plaque.

The Society’s chairman, the Rev. Canon Bruce Ruddock, with a plaque recording the gift
Chichester District CouncilCouncillorsDeputy MayorMayor