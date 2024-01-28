Eastbourne RNLI’s new all-weather lifeboat is set to arrive next month.

New Eastbourne RNLI all-weather lifeboat set to arrive next month
The boat, named ‘Esme Anderson’, will be arriving into Sovereign Harbour on Saturday, February 10, Eastbourne RNLI has confirmed.
In a statement online, a spokesperson for the service said: “Some of our volunteer crew will be travelling to Ramsgate where [the boat] is currently under the care of RNLI mechanics who are undertaking planned upgrades.
“On February 10, there will be a handover between the two crews before our crew transit 'Esme Anderson' back to Sovereign Harbour where they'll be met by our inshore lifeboat 'David H' and operations permitting lifeboats from our flank stations before entering the locks as the Eastbourne Lifeboat for the first time around 3pm.”
All-weather lifeboats support the RNLI’s lifesaving work. They are capable of high speed and can be operated safely in all weather conditions. They are inherently self-righting after a capsize and fitted with navigation, location and communication equipment, according to the RNLI website.