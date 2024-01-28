Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The boat, named ‘Esme Anderson’, will be arriving into Sovereign Harbour on Saturday, February 10, Eastbourne RNLI has confirmed.

In a statement online, a spokesperson for the service said: “Some of our volunteer crew will be travelling to Ramsgate where [the boat] is currently under the care of RNLI mechanics who are undertaking planned upgrades.

“On February 10, there will be a handover between the two crews before our crew transit 'Esme Anderson' back to Sovereign Harbour where they'll be met by our inshore lifeboat 'David H' and operations permitting lifeboats from our flank stations before entering the locks as the Eastbourne Lifeboat for the first time around 3pm.”

Eastbourne RNLI’s new all-weather lifeboat is set to arrive next month. Photo: RNLI Eastbourne's Facebook