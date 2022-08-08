New 'escape room' complex opens in Horsham

The complex – named Major Mindgames – is in Swan Walk shopping centre and is open seven days a week.

Escape rooms stage games in which participants are confined to a room and are given a set amount of time to find a way to escape by discovering hidden clues and solving puzzles.

A spokesperson for the new complex said: “Major Mindgames caters to all ages and abilities.

Major Mindgames 'escape room' in Horsham town centre

"Teams are given an hour to solve a set of apparently random clues and 'escape' – although they're never actually locked in and can pop out of the room whenever they wish.

“With three missions to choose from, teams can join a spy squad to foil a dastardly crime syndicate; travel back in time to the rip-roaring 20s to solve a fiendish murder mystery; or – if they’re brave enough – hunt for monsters that lurk in the shadows.”