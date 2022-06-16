But would you like to experience that view without the glass getting in the way?

Well, now you can – the brand new Walk 360 launches this weekend (June 18) and allows visitors the opportunity to climb out of the viewing pod and stand on top to take in the breath-taking scenery in all its glory.

It’s a huge adrenaline rush – but not as scary as it sounds once you are up there because you are well strapped in, and securely tethered to a central ring. From there you can walk right around on the roof in the open air and take in the view in all directions.

And it's a truly memorable experience – far above the traffic it is extremely peaceful, and you can look down on the iconic West Pier, across to Palace Pier and Shoreham Harbour or facing the other way, pick out Brighton's station and landmark buildings and across to the hills beyond.

If you have a head for heights Extreme 360 has other exhilarating adventures for you to experience.

Drop 360 invites you to step out of the pod’s glass doors and be lowered to the ground on a rigging system.

The previous iDrop was only available for charitable events, but now Drop 360 is open to the public, so you can try it too.

This adrenaline-pumping descent sees brave individuals lowered down 450ft in a controlled drop out of the pod, so you watch your feet dangle beneath you as the world below gets slowly closer.

The nerves at the top quickly evaporate as you take in the panoramic view, and the tiny dots seen from above resolve into the forms of real people cheering you down.

Even the most anxious person I tried it alongside said they wanted to do it all over again the moment their feet hit the ground – what a rush.

Our experience was blessed with fabulous weather which offered a stunning sunset as a backdrop to what was already a breath-taking moment.

If you are fascinated by the i360 then Climb 360 may appeal to you. Previously known as the Tower Top Climb, you can walk up inside the structure, pausing to catch your breath and learn about its design and creation.

The i360 is already hugely popular with visitors, with a pod ten times the size of one London Eye capsule, and the Extreme 360 activities are bound to broaden that appeal still further.

Ian Hart, Chief Operating Officer at BA i360, says they are thrilled with the launch: “Walk 360 is an exhilarating experience and offers the public a chance to see Brighton as they never have before. With the Climb 360 that we launched just last year, and the Drop 360 abseil on offer, BA i360 is fast becoming the centre of adrenaline fuelled activities in Brighton in addition to a unique viewing attraction. I’m confident this extreme activity will appeal to a new audience for our business, those that enjoy adrenaline-fuelled activities which give you the buzz of accomplishment and leave you feeling elated.”

For more information visit https://britishairwaysi360.com/extreme-360/

