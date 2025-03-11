New film club for the Arun district set to launch in Littlehampton and Bognor Regis

A new film club is being launched in the Arun district, where people can chat about local film, television and cinema history, and share memories.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Meade, who started the Arun Film website in June last year, has seen great success with free events in the past nine months and is now developing a programme of regular meet ups.

The Arun Film Club will launch in Littlehampton and continue at different cafés across the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon said: "Basically, it's cafe chats, nattering for a couple of hours about local film, television and cinema history, and any UK-wide film information worth sharing.

Simon Meade with Arun Film speakers Kevin Short and Ellen Cheshire, and driver and roadie Phillip Bridgeman

"There will be two meet-ups a month, one midweek, the other on a Saturday, in different places around the region – a chance for us to meet and chat with our website readers, our Facebook followers, our event attendees.

"The meet-ups will always be free, with no charge to attend, but teas, coffees and snacks are on sale at each venue."

The first two venues are Sips & Giggles, in Wick Parade, Littlehampton, on Saturday, March 22, from 11am to 1pm, and The Shore Community Church, Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis, on Wednesday, March 26, from 11am to 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Email [email protected] to confirm attendance. The idea is to meet twice a month, in different cafés in the area, with Rustington and Arundel planned for April.

Simon said: "I have started with the Arun district as the border, which takes in quite a few places already. If ever we do all that, we can expand out.

"We have some things on the radar - we have film dating back to Bognor in 1907 - but we want to hear about anything filmed locally, even if it is an advert, it is still moving images. We can sit and chat over memories.

"It would be great to hear people's memories. There's a legacy aspect. There are a lot of retired professionals in the area, actors, producers and directors, so getting them on record would be good to pass on to the next generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Apart from the film chat, we can also share our future plans and ideas, gauge interest and also get feedback about the events, website etc, what's working, what needs improving. It would be good to talk about how people have found Arun Films and what they think of it, and ideas going forward, what they think on any events."

The club launch follows a successful one-day-only free event at Littlehampton Museum and Littlehampton Town Council’s Millennium Chamber in February, where Arun Film hosted a celebration of film and television history in the Arun district and the surrounding area.

Future events include a free five-hour special at The Shore Community Church in Bognor on Saturday, May 3, and another at Arundel Museum on June 21. There will then be a summer break before another full programme in Littlehampton in September.