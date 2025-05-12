New flats could be built in grounds of former Sussex village pub

New flats could be built in the grounds of a former Sussex village pub.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application has been lodged with Horsham District Council to build a detached coach house – containing two flats – within the grounds of the Lamb Inn at Rusper.

The pub closed in August 2023 after the owners said the business was no longer financially viable and planning permission was given in the November to turn it into four flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning approval was also granted in January this year to convert the pub into six flats. Now a new application has been made to build the coach house.

Plans have been submitted to build a coach house containing two flats within the grounds of the former Lamb Inn at Rusper

Folkes Architects, agents for the applicant Benedict Boker-Ingram, say in a statement to the council: “The Lamb Inn is a detached building, formerly a public house and restaurant with a self-contained residential unit located above.

"The public house dates back to the mid to late 19th century, which has been extended and altered over the years to adapt to changes in pub culture.

"The property is situated in a generous plot, primarily given over to parking for patrons. To the front of the building, a pub garden is enclosed by fencing. The proposed development provides the opportunity to turn what is now an unoccupied building into much needed housing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An existing access from Lambs Green Road will be upgraded and resurfaced and a turning place provided within the site if planning approval is granted.

The architects say: “The siting of the new coach house has been designed to reduce the impact on the neighbouring properties and reflects the established development pattern.

"The layout is based on a traditional coaching inn with the former public house forming the bulk of the development. To the west, a subservient coach house style building is proposed. This is to be in deference to the main building.”

And, they add: “The proposal offers an opportunity to provide much need housing in the rural community and improves the streetscape by reviving the site and giving it a renew purpose.”