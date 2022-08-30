New food growing project could transform Hastings area
A small group of keen and dedicated gardeners have come togther to share their knowledge to create a new food growing network in the Hastings area.
Town Grown has been made possible thanks to thanks to the National Lottery community fund and Transition Town Hastings and St Leonards (TTH).
The results of a survey, conducted by the project this year, found that 74 percent of people responding said they grew at home and were keen for more knowledge and how to best utilise growing space.
Those involved include Anna Locke, who has worked for over 20 years as a community gardener, across many different types of edible garden projects.
Also involved are Hannah Robbins, owner and founder of Wonderfill St Leonards; organic fruit and vegetable grower