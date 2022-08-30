New food growing project could transform Hastings area

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town Grown has been made possible thanks to thanks to the National Lottery community fund and Transition Town Hastings and St Leonards (TTH).

The results of a survey, conducted by the project this year, found that 74 percent of people responding said they grew at home and were keen for more knowledge and how to best utilise growing space.

Those involved include Anna Locke, who has worked for over 20 years as a community gardener, across many different types of edible garden projects. She has worked for over 20 years as a community gardener, across many different types of edible garden projects.

Anna Locke of Town Grown at Kings Road Street Market. The next market is September 3

Also involved are Hannah Robbins, owner and founder of Wonderfill St Leonards; organic fruit and vegetable grower